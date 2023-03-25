DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans will be meeting Monday, March 27, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. All are welcomed to attend.

Siren testing

Testing of Norfolk’s outdoor warning siren system will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.

The tests then will occur on the first and third Tuesday of April, May, June, July, August and September.

Region 11 Emergency Management also will be participating in the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 29, at about 10 a.m. Sirens are set to be activated, weather permitting.

City council passes golf car ordinance

What began as discussions at a public safety subcommittee meeting in September was passed as city Ordinance No. 5821 on Monday night, allowing for the use of golf cars (carts) inside Norfolk city limits.

Value up: Raising the value of human life

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department recently presented author and speaker Mike Donahue to Ainsworth, West Holt, Osmond and Valentine Public Schools students, in addition to hosting three community events.