DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans will be meeting Monday, March 27, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. All are welcomed to attend.
Siren testing
Testing of Norfolk’s outdoor warning siren system will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.
The tests then will occur on the first and third Tuesday of April, May, June, July, August and September.
Region 11 Emergency Management also will be participating in the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 29, at about 10 a.m. Sirens are set to be activated, weather permitting.