Open house planned

NORFOLK — The public is invited to attend an open house highlighting the Benjamin Avenue improvement project on Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from BX Civil & Construction, the contractors awarded the project, will discuss the phasing plans for the project set to begin in April. A formal presentation will take place.

Those attending are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans chapter in Norfolk will be meeting Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

Those who are interested or have questions are encouraged to attend the meeting at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave.

In other news

Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired possibly its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile toward the sea Thursday, according to its neighbors, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove…

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week’s meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.