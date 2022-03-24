Open house planned
NORFOLK — The public is invited to attend an open house highlighting the Benjamin Avenue improvement project on Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from BX Civil & Construction, the contractors awarded the project, will discuss the phasing plans for the project set to begin in April. A formal presentation will take place.
Those attending are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans chapter in Norfolk will be meeting Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m.
Those who are interested or have questions are encouraged to attend the meeting at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave.