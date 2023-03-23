Consumption tax
A meeting to discuss the consumption tax will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave.
State Sens. Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Mike McDonnell will be presenting information on Legislative Bill 79. A group known as the EPIC option is sponsoring the event.
The EPIC option essentially would replace all the state taxes with a consumption tax. The consumption tax is like a sales tax on all items at the time of consumption.
The only exceptions would be on groceries and items used in production, such as a farmer purchasing a combine or a plumber purchasing a pipe wrench. There would not be a consumption tax on those items.
WIC, immunization clinic planned
NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will conduct the Neligh WIC and immunization clinic on Thursday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neligh American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.
The WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years.
The immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
The partnership, with its headquarters in Pender, is one of nine community action agencies in Nebraska. It manages several programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area, serving Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties.
West Point theater to present spring play
The same “Church Basement Ladies” who were on stage in 2017 are back this weekend at the West Point Community Theatre for the sequel, “Church Basement Ladies: Second Helping.”
Six years ago, actresses Peg McAllister, Tina Johnson, Gloria Wellman and Marlene Wiechman presented the story centered on the wedding of Tina in a rural Minnesota Lutheran church. Now, several years later, Tina is returning for a visit with their baby, and times have changed.
The musical is directed by Randy Rood. Jean Stieren will provide piano accompaniment. Barry Johnson will portray the church minister.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and the following weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, for the matinee.
Tickets are available online at westpointcomunitytheatre.org and at the door.
Social hour will begin an hour before the performance.
Emergency exercises planned for next week
Numerous emergency exercises are set for next week in Norfolk.
The exercises are planned for Tuesday, March 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Norfolk Regional Airport; from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at AquaVenture Water Park; and on Thursday, March 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Off Road Ranch, according to a press release from the city.
Norfolk first responders will be working with the 72nd Civil Support Team and local communities to conduct a series of joint hazardous materials and law enforcement exercises.
“The purpose of the exercises is to establish and refine valuable partnerships between local, state and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that may overwhelm local resources,” according to the release. “The major activities are intentionally planned to be conducted away from heavily populated areas in the interest of safety, but some aspects will be noticed within the city.”
The city said there may be responder vehicle movement and operational response actions that may pose a danger to unsuspecting observers. As such, motorists are being asked to refrain from entering areas marked "Exercise in Progress" or “Training” in the interest of uninterrupted training activity and for their own personal safety.
This exercise has been coordinated with Region 11 Emergency Management and people within the participating communities. Questions regarding the emergency exercises should be addressed to Bobbi Risor at 402-844-2066 or through email at brisor@norfolkne.gov.