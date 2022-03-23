Open house planned

NORFOLK — The public is invited to attend an open house highlighting the Benjamin Avenue improvement project on Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from BX Civil & Construction, the contractors awarded the project, will discuss the phasing plans for the project set to begin in April. A formal presentation will take place.

Those attending are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

New baskets installed

NORFOLK — The front nine disc golf baskets at Skyview Park will be closed to players on Wednesday, March 23, through Friday, March 25, due to new basket installation.

Work should be completed by Friday afternoon. Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Parks and Recreation Office at 402-844-2250.

Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US

NEW YORK -- Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

Trumpet duo to be held at Wayne State

WAYNE — Two trumpets articulate an animated musical conversation at the Trumpet Duo concert Thursday, March 24, in Ley Theatre at Wayne State College. The 7:30 p.m. performance features Dr. David Bohnert, WSC dean of arts and humanities, and Dr. Ben Bruflat, WSC music education alum and assi…

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week’s meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.