Open house planned
NORFOLK — The public is invited to attend an open house highlighting the Benjamin Avenue improvement project on Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from BX Civil & Construction, the contractors awarded the project, will discuss the phasing plans for the project set to begin in April. A formal presentation will take place.
Those attending are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
New baskets installed
NORFOLK — The front nine disc golf baskets at Skyview Park will be closed to players on Wednesday, March 23, through Friday, March 25, due to new basket installation.
Work should be completed by Friday afternoon. Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Parks and Recreation Office at 402-844-2250.