Deadline extended
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood’s office has extended the deadline of the Congressional Art Competition to Wednesday, April 12.
“This is a great opportunity for Nebraska’s high school artists to highlight the talent our state grows right here in the Midwest,” Flood said. “I encourage Nebraskans to participate in the art competition and to submit their work within the next few weeks.”
This nationwide competition has taken place since 1982. Two high school students from every congressional district will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol among the other winners from around the country.
The competition is open to all high school students within the First District, which includes Norfolk. Those interested may email a JPEG photo of their art to Debbie Kippley at planartsnetwork@icloud.com.
More information is available at https://flood.house.gov/services/art-competition.
Bowling fundraiser
The Relay for Life Lifesavers will have a “bowl down cancer” event from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at King’s Lanes, 1000 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
There is a fee, which will include shoe rental.
Those participating may bowl unlimited games during that time. Prizes will be given. All proceeds will be given to Relay for Life.