Road work planned
BLOOMFIELD — Weather permitting, work will begin the week of Monday, April 3, on the bridge spanning Little Bazile Creek Tributary, just east of Bloomfield and Norwegian Bow Creek bridge, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
It is located about 113-r miles east of Bloomfield on Highway 84. Western Engineering of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is the contractor.
Traffic will be maintained, using temporary signals and flaggers. Other phases of work on this project will be culvert work, guardrail installation and asphalt overlay. Anticipated completion is fall 2023.
Motorists are reminded by NDOT to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Ukraine speaker
SCRIBNER — With increased interest in Ukraine since its invasion by Russia in February 2022, the Scribner-Hooper area Men in Mission group is sponsoring a special presentation on the history of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 5, at 1 p.m. It will be at the Scribner-Snyder Community School auditorium. The program is free and open to the public.
The speaker will be Orest Lechnowsky, vice president of the Ukrainian-American Association of Nebraska, a nonprofit organization representing the interests of Ukrainian-Americans in Nebraska for more than 70 years. A resident of Omaha, Lechnowsky has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska, with coursework in the history of medieval Europe, geography of Europe and geography of the Soviet Union.
He will speak about Ukraine and neighboring countries from prehistoric times until the present. One area of interest will be the large number of Ukrainian villages that were settled by German and other European immigrants. Since February 2022, a number of Ukrainian refugees have settled in Nebraska and the region because of the efforts of Lutheran Family Services and other organizations.
For more information, contact Ben Schole at 402-654-2489.