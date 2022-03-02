OAKDALE — The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department is holding a drive-thru fish fry on Friday, March 4. The event will be at the new fire hall in Oakdale and go from 5 to 8 p.m. or until the fish is gone. Coleslaw, potatoes and a dessert will be served along with the fish. Proceeds will be used to fund the Lois Johnson Memorial Library and the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.
A Norfolk man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly taking photographs of a person from outside an apartment unit.
Two Norfolk business leaders have been welcomed to the NE Chamber Board of Directors.
WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s fir…
A flurry of final-week filings will make for several interesting races in Madison County, including four that will be contested in the May 10 primary.
OAKLAND — Vanessa Strom of Oakland won $50,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
OMAHA — Three days before the Russian bombs begin to fall, the lights of the Ukrainian Catholic Church chapel flip on.