OAKDALE — The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department is holding a drive-thru fish fry on Friday, March 4. The event will be at the new fire hall in Oakdale and go from 5 to 8 p.m. or until the fish is gone. Coleslaw, potatoes and a dessert will be served along with the fish. Proceeds will be used to fund the Lois Johnson Memorial Library and the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department.

Tags

In other news

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s fir…