Cancer benefit planned
A silent auction is underway as part of a fundraiser for Norfolk resident Deanna Legate.
Legate has colon cancer, and funds are being raised to help with her medical expenses and loss of income that have arisen because of her fight with the disease.
On Sunday, March 20, a benefit meal will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., in Norfolk. The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and a dessert. Free-will donations are being accepted for the meal.
The silent auction will end at 1 p.m. during the benefit at the church. Auction items include a variety of products and services, including a bag of baby items, a 40-inch TV, a photography session, gift certificates, beef and home decor. More items may be found at the Benefit Meal & Silent Auction for Deanna Legate page on Facebook.
Arrangements must be made for picking up and paying. Monetary donations may be sent to Tammy Thompson at P.O. Box 63, Pickstown, S.D., 57367.
Car club meeting
The Norfolk Antique Car Club will meet Friday, March 18, at the Norfolk Senior Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and visitors are always welcomed.