Cancer benefit planned

A silent auction is underway as part of a fundraiser for Norfolk resident Deanna Legate.

Legate has colon cancer, and funds are being raised to help with her medical expenses and loss of income that have arisen because of her fight with the disease.

On Sunday, March 20, a benefit meal will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., in Norfolk. The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and a dessert. Free-will donations are being accepted for the meal.

The silent auction will end at 1 p.m. during the benefit at the church. Auction items include a variety of products and services, including a bag of baby items, a 40-inch TV, a photography session, gift certificates, beef and home decor. More items may be found at the Benefit Meal & Silent Auction for Deanna Legate page on Facebook.

Arrangements must be made for picking up and paying. Monetary donations may be sent to Tammy Thompson at P.O. Box 63, Pickstown, S.D., 57367.

Car club meeting

The Norfolk Antique Car Club will meet Friday, March 18, at the Norfolk Senior Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and visitors are always welcomed.

Tags

In other news

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow’s forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Cheap but lethal Turkish drones bolster Ukraine's defenses

Cheap but lethal Turkish drones bolster Ukraine's defenses

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities by using Turkish-made drones to carry out pop-up attacks on the invaders with a lethal effectiveness that has surprised Western military experts.