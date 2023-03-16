Post-prom fundraiser to feature five bands

Special to the Daily news

5 Bands for 5 Bucks is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Cove, located directly behind the Midtown Event Center on Riverside Boulevard. The event is sponsored by Midwest Music Center and Midtown Event Center with proceeds from the event going to the Norfolk High 2023 post-prom.

5 Bands for 5 Bucks was a popular event in the 1980s and ’90s in Norfolk. Five bands would perform throughout the night with a $5 admission fee. It was a great opportunity for bands to gather new fans and show off their talent.

This event will feature five local rock bands with each band performing a 45-minute set. The bands to perform will be Falling Reign, Raw Toast, Neon Lights, Rival Within and Spelling Tuesday. All ages are welcome to attend this show. Midwest Music Center also has donated an acoustic guitar and ukulele that will be raffled off that night.

Northeast Community College Hawk Talk postponed

Special to the Daily News

Because of predicted winter weather, the Northeast Community College Hawk Talk lecture series program “The Heirs of Abraham: Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” originally scheduled for Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the college’s Union 73, has been postponed one day to Friday, March 17, at the same time and place.

In other news

What's known and not about US drone-Russian jet encounter

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, it was a rare but serious incident that triggered a U.S. diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology.

Plans being finalized for area home, farm and garden show

Plans are being finalized for the Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show 2023 in Albion. Dates for this year's show are Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. Friday evening’s sneak peek will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday kicks off at 9 a.m. with the popular PitBoss Challenge.

Tentative date set for transit service reopening

As North Fork Area Transit wraps up the fundraising campaign, plans for reopening are in full force. The transit agency has adopted a smaller service model that will provide those services that the public needs most, including TeleLift schedule ahead rides that offer curbside pick up and drop off.