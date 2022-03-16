Tree removal begins
In preparation for both the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project and Johnson Park improvements, tree removal began Tuesday, Norfolk officials said.
Trees west of Riverside Boulevard will be taken out along with trees on North First Street and in Johnson Park. As part of the Johnson Park project, a number of trees will be relocated and replanted.
Residents need to be mindful of possible traffic flagging during this process. Work should last a week or two.
If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.
Poetry planned at library
The Norfolk Public Library welcomes Nebraska author Lin Brummels for a special evening of poetry on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. Brummels will be reading selections from her book, “A Quilted Landscape,” as well as excerpts from her upcoming manuscript, “Ordinary Days.” A question-and- answer session will follow.
Brummels grew up near the Nebraska Sandhills and now lives in Northeast Nebraska. Her poetry has been published in journals, magazines, and anthologies. Her works include the chapbook "Hard Times," a 2016 Nebraska Book Award winner.
The event is free and open to the public.