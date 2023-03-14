New area sites
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association continues to get lifesaving Narcan out to Nebraska residents so they are prepared in the event of an opioid overdose.
Ass of March 1, no-cost Narcan is available in Neligh at Kubat Pharmacy, 108 W. 11th St. Other recently announced locations offering Narcan include Ponca at Keller Pharmacy, 101 W. Third St., and Oakland at Corner Drug, 301 N. Oakland Ave.
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.
Art show planned
NELIGH — The 2023 Educational Service Unit (ESU) 8 kindergarten through 12th grade art show will be at the Antelope County Fairgrounds building in Neligh.
Student artwork will be displayed from Antelope, Boyd, Holt, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wheeler counties, all of which are served by ESU 8.
The show will be open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day starting Friday, March 31, and continue through Sunday, April 2.
The show will represent about 30 schools and more than 5,500 students in the seven-county area. There is no fee to enjoy the art. Everyone is welcomed.
Contact Steph Lundgren, ESU 8 art consultant, with any questions or concerns at slundgren@esu8.org or 402-887-5041, ext. 1231.