Senator to speak
The Madison County Farm Bureau Board is hosting a luncheon with guest speaker state Sen. Robert Dover on Monday, March 20, at noon at First Choice Catering, 1110 S. Ninth St., Norfolk. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Bruce Grant via text at 402-649-2746.
Fundraising event
Pizza Hut of Norfolk will be holding a fundraiser for Parent to Parent Network Inc. on Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at both Pizza Hut locations, dine-in or carry-out.
A percentage of the proceeds will go to help Parent to Parent Network, a nonprofit organization created by and for families that reside in Northeast Nebraska and that are raising or are primary caregivers for children with behavioral/emotional challenges.
The Pizza Hut locations in Norfolk are at 506 S. 25th St. and 910 W. Benjamin Ave.
Art show planned
NELIGH — The 2023 Educational Service Unit (ESU) 8 kindergarten through 12th grade art show will be at the Antelope County Fairgrounds building in Neligh.
Student artwork will be displayed from Antelope, Boyd, Holt, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wheeler counties, all of which are served by ESU 8.
The show will be open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day starting Friday, March 31, and continue through Sunday, April 2.
The show will represent about 30 schools and more than 5,500 students in the seven-county area. There is no fee to enjoy the art. Everyone is welcomed.
Contact Steph Lundgren, ESU 8 art consultant, with any questions or concerns at slundgren@esu8.org or 402-887-5041, ext. 1231.