Monthly meeting to be held

The Madison County Farm Bureau will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.

Tags

In other news

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US nears ban of Russian crude

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US nears ban of Russian crude

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world swung on Tuesday, oil prices rose sharply and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut in London, as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps rocking markets.