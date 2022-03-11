Monthly meeting to be held
The Madison County Farm Bureau will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.
Zach Steiner, a longtime Norfolkan who owns and runs a local business, has announced his candidacy for Ward 4 on the Norfolk City Council.
CLEARWATER — Robert E. Johnston, a fifth-generation farmer and producer from Clearwater, announced his candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature’s District 40 seat.
Searches at a Boone County man’s home and business Friday morning apparently turned up numerous drugs and weapons.
Deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in rural Columbus regarding a possible burglary in progress on Monday over the noon hour.
LINCOLN — The Norfolk Catholic Knights ended their season on a high note on Thursday morning, beating the Amherst Broncos 57-39 at Lincoln High School to claim third place in Class C2.
Lincoln — A Hartington couple are among the winners of the 2022 History Nebraska Awards.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world swung on Tuesday, oil prices rose sharply and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut in London, as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps rocking markets.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the 57 winners of the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards — including six from Northeast Nebraska high schools.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for bes…
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeas…
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Western leaders congratulate themselves for their speedy and severe res…
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields i…
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic …
