Mobile office hours
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood’s office has announced district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont, North Bend, Columbus, West Point and Norfolk. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.
Mobile office hours are planned at the following locations:
— Fremont — Tuesday, March 14, 2-3:30 p.m., Fremont Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St.
— North Bend — Wednesday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St.
— Columbus — Wednesday, March 22, 2-3:30 p.m., Columbus Area Chamber, 753 33rd Ave.
— West Point — Monday, April 17, 10-11:30 a.m., Nielsen Center,
200 Anna Stalp Ave.
— Norfolk — Monday, April 17, 2-3:30 p.m., Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.