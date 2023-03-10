Mobile office hours

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood’s office has announced district staff will host mobile office hours in Fremont, North Bend, Columbus, West Point and Norfolk. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Mobile office hours are planned at the following locations:

— Fremont — Tuesday, March 14, 2-3:30 p.m., Fremont Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St.

— North Bend — Wednesday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St.

— Columbus — Wednesday, March 22, 2-3:30 p.m., Columbus Area Chamber, 753 33rd Ave.

— West Point — Monday, April 17, 10-11:30 a.m., Nielsen Center,

200 Anna Stalp Ave.

— Norfolk — Monday, April 17, 2-3:30 p.m., Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.

In other news

Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.

Notes from the LENRD board of directors meeting

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors met on Thursday night at LENRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting, with the exception of Kris Loberg. About 30 staff and citizens were on hand for the meeting, which lasted almost three hours.

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program's solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults.

Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

MADRID (AP) — Demonstrations, conferences and artistic events around the world Wednesday marked International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.