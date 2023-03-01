Professional course offered
The workforce development office at Northeast Community College is offering a series of professional opportunities in Norfolk to ensure that employees have up-to-date training.
Becoming a Northeast Nebraska Workforce Partner will put business owners and supervisors in a position to maximize their training investment.
In this joint effort provided by Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and Northeast Community College, training is being offered to provide business leaders and staff opportunities for personal and professional growth close to home.
The next course, Constructive Feedback, will be Tuesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609. W. Norfolk Ave.
In this seminar, participants will develop their feedback skills by learning to present their ideas more effectively and become better at receiving feedback.
There is a fee for the course, but discounts will be offered when multiple seats are purchased. To register or for more information, contact Jim McCarville, workforce development coordinator at Northeast Community College, at jamesam@northeast.edu or 402-844-7238.
Wakefield school honored
Wakefield Community was among two Nebraska schools and 55 across the U.S. that have been named 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success of their students.
The program has annually acknowledged the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories: Exceptional student performance and academic growth; closing the achievement gap between student groups; and excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc).
Wakefield Community Schools was recognized for exceptional student performance and academic growth, and Crete Public Schools was recognized for excellence in serving special populations of students.
Marketing course planned
SCHUYLER — The Center for Rural Affairs will host a marketing course (Spanish) on Mondays and Thursdays, starting March 13 and running through March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Homestead Center, 1119 B St. in Schuyler.
Join this marketing course to discover the first steps to start a farm business. In this six-session course, attendees will learn about a business plan and how to create one. They also will learn about the benefits of promoting their business, how important it is to plan their livestock or vegetable production and what a Schedule F (Form 1040) is and why it is needed.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experts to help put their dream into action. For more information, contact Lucia Schulz at lucias@cfra.org or 402-380-7006.