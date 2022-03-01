The Norfolk Duplicate Bridge’s monthly game on Wednesday, March 2, has been canceled. The group will resume in April.
In other news
NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down and then up, investors herded into gold in sear…
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.
SCHUYLER — Four minors have been transported to the Schuyler hospital after they fell into a body of water Tuesday afternoon.
OAKLAND — Vanessa Strom of Oakland won $50,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
The odor of marijuana led to the discovery of so much more during a traffic stop early Monday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.
WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s fir…
ARAPAHOE — Alan Thomas was the last holdout.