The Norfolk Duplicate Bridge’s monthly game on Wednesday, March 2, has been canceled. The group will resume in April.

Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down and then up, investors herded into gold in sear…

MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s fir…