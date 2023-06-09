Rep. Flood to host mobile office hours
The office of U.S. Rep. Mike Flood announced that district staff would host mobile office hours in several Northeast Nebraska communities. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.
On Thursday, June 22, Schuyler hours will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Schuyler Public Library, 108 E. 18th St
Columbus hours will be Thursday, June 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.
Wisner hours will be Monday, July 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wisner Public Library, 1015 Ave. E.
Norfolk hours will be Monday, July 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave.
Anyone with questions may contact Kim Kwapnioski at 202-834-2780.
Banquet planned
PILGER — The Pilger High School alumni banquet has been scheduled for Friday evening, July 21, at the Cooper Family Community Center. Not only will the event serve as the Pilger alumni banquet, but also will include all students who attended Pilger Elementary and High School, and Wisner-Pilger Middle School, plus former teachers and other interested guests.
Honored classes will include those of PHS 1968, 1963, 1958, 1953, 1948 and 1943. In addition, younger students will be recognized. Class photographs will be taken at 6 p.m. The center will be available for class gatherings after 3 p.m. Banquet tickets will go on sale Monday, June 26, at selected businesses.
World-renowned Irish musician to play in O'Neill
Special to the Daily News
O’NEILL — Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones will be coming all the way from Ireland to play at the O’Neill Community Center in the Irish Capital of Nebraska on Saturday, June 17.
Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones tour internationally and have played Carnegie Hall. Warfield's knowledge and admiration of Gen. John O'Neill — O'Neill's founder from Ireland — led him to choose O'Neill as a place to play. It will be an evening of music steeped in Irish legacy.
The benefit concert is a joint effort of the O'Neill Irish Walk of Fame and The Fenian Women's Auxiliary to promote the area's proud Irish heritage and culture. The event is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Holt County Visitors Committee.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with opening act Danny Leger & Easter Rising going on at 6:30 p.m. Leger is a former Norfolkan who was involved in the Catholic youth ministry before relocating to Omaha. Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones will follow.
Bar service is on-site along with food sold by 402 Beef Co. Tickets may be purchased in advance at http://www.eventbrite.com. Search Quarter Way to St. Patrick's Day and look for The Green Man. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free.