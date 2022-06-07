Benefit for accident victim

WAUSA — A benefit for Aubrey Morgan and her family of Wausa will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at Gladstone Park in Wausa.

In a November car accident, Morgan sustained life-threatening injuries that included the breakage of her C2 and C3 vertebrae and a spinal cord tear. Doctors have told her family that fewer than 2% of people survive such an injury. All funds raised in the benefit will go toward medical bills that have arisen in her need for care.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a meal. It will include a beer garden, silent auction and a cornhole tournament. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.

