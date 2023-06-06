Mission rummage
The Northern Heights Baptist Church missions team will host a yard sale to support a team of 17 volunteers who are traveling to Trinidad to share the good news of Jesus Christ in July.
For the past 10 years, the team has partnered with Rich Plains Baptist Church for the trip to Trinidad, where missionaries put on vacation Bible school, evangelize and hold crusades in the street.
The group hopes to start a food pantry and hand out care packages while there. The group takes its own ministry supplies, including vacation Bible school items, Bibles, hygiene kits and flip flops for the children. The team will be gone from Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 22.
The sale will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, and continue on Saturday, June 10.
Republicans to meet
WAYNE — The Republican Party of Wayne County will meet at 9 a.m. at the Wayne Airport conference room on Saturday, June 10. All registered Republican voters in Wayne County are encouraged to attend.
The county party will be participating in several upcoming events, including the 2023 Chicken Day Parade on Saturday, July 8; the Cars-N-Carroll Show on Sunday, Sept. 24; the state central committee meeting in Norfolk on Saturday, Aug. 19, and the Wayne Chamber Coffee at Elkhorn Valley Bank on Friday, Nov. 3.
Community garden
STUART — In the first week of the community garden before Memorial Day, about 60 students and four elementary staff members dug, planted seeds and made preparations for future flowers and vegetables. Words can’t begin to express the gratitude for the experiences that are being offered to the students.
The community of Stuart requests families to contribute planting tools, potting soil, supplies and additional planting beds for children. All donations are greatly appreciated by Tiesha and Tyler, who are heading up the project.
Mobile office hours
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours at various area locations.
During mobile office hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Upcoming area mobile office hours will be: Thursday, June 8 — Schuyler City Hall, 1103 B. St., Schuyler, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 15 — Mid Plains Community College, Valentine Community Campus, 715 E. Highway 20, Valentine, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Friday, June 16 — Keya Paha County Courthouse, 310 Courthouse Drive, Springview, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Rock County Courthouse, 400 S. State St., Bassett, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.
Street work
Work on Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue is set to begin this week.
Beginning Thursday, June 8, Eighth Street from Michigan Avenue south to Omaha Avenue will be closed, and access to businesses on the east side of Eighth Street will be limited. Michigan Avenue from the west side of Seventh Street to the east side of Eighth Street also will be closed.
Lane restrictions will be in place on Highway 275 with most of the north lane closed from Eighth Street west to Ninth Street.
Motorists are advised to follow detours for alternate routes and to use caution in the area and slow down. The project includes the installation of storm drain, water, sanitary sewer and street reconstruction.
Questions or concerns about the project should be directed to Norfolk’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.