Mission rummage

The Northern Heights Baptist Church missions team will host a yard sale to support a team of 17 volunteers who are traveling to Trinidad to share the good news of Jesus Christ in July.

For the past 10 years, the team has partnered with Rich Plains Baptist Church for the trip to Trinidad, where missionaries put on vacation Bible school, evangelize and hold crusades in the street.

The group hopes to start a food pantry and hand out care packages while there. The group takes its own ministry supplies, including vacation Bible school items, Bibles, hygiene kits and flip flops for the children. The team will be gone from Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 22.

The sale will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, and continue on Saturday, June 10.

Republicans to meet

WAYNE — The Republican Party of Wayne County will meet at 9 a.m. at the Wayne Airport conference room on Saturday, June 10. All registered Republican voters in Wayne County are encouraged to attend.

The county party will be participating in several upcoming events, including the 2023 Chicken Day Parade on Saturday, July 8; the Cars-N-Carroll Show on Sunday, Sept. 24; the state central committee meeting in Norfolk on Saturday, Aug. 19, and the Wayne Chamber Coffee at Elkhorn Valley Bank on Friday, Nov. 3.

Community garden

STUART — In the first week of the community garden before Memorial Day, about 60 students and four elementary staff members dug, planted seeds and made preparations for future flowers and vegetables. Words can’t begin to express the gratitude for the experiences that are being offered to the students.

The community of Stuart requests families to contribute planting tools, potting soil, supplies and additional planting beds for children. All donations are greatly appreciated by Tiesha and Tyler, who are heading up the project.

Mobile office hours

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours at various area locations.

During mobile office hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.

Upcoming area mobile office hours will be: Thursday, June 8 — Schuyler City Hall, 1103 B. St., Schuyler, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 15 — Mid Plains Community College, Valentine Community Campus, 715 E. Highway 20, Valentine, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Friday, June 16 — Keya Paha County Courthouse, 310 Courthouse Drive, Springview, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Rock County Courthouse, 400 S. State St., Bassett, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.

Street work

Work on Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue is set to begin this week.

Beginning Thursday, June 8, Eighth Street from Michigan Avenue south to Omaha Avenue will be closed, and access to businesses on the east side of Eighth Street will be limited. Michigan Avenue from the west side of Seventh Street to the east side of Eighth Street also will be closed.

Lane restrictions will be in place on Highway 275 with most of the north lane closed from Eighth Street west to Ninth Street.

Motorists are advised to follow detours for alternate routes and to use caution in the area and slow down. The project includes the installation of storm drain, water, sanitary sewer and street reconstruction.

Questions or concerns about the project should be directed to Norfolk’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While judges, lawyers and support staff at the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, keep the American justice system buzzing, thousands of humble honeybees on the building’s roof are playing their part in a more important task — feeding the world.

BALASORE, India (AP) — Rescuers found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country's deadliest rail crashes in decades, officials said Saturday.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) — Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans said was a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members.

A Norfolk home is considered uninhabitable following a fire Sunday evening.Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 5:43 p.m. to a fire at 910 W. Maple Ave. Hadar Fire was also on the scene, and the Norfolk Police Division conducted traffic control in the area.When initial units arriv…

The Norfolk city street division received approval for a major purchase during Monday night’s city council meeting. All present council members voted in favor of the purchase of an articulating front-end loader valued at $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha. The purchase is being made through Ne…

ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Looking at the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in strong wind and bright sunshine, made Robert Gibson's memory of D-Day even more vivid.