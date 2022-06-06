Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers will begin rehearsals next week for its annual patriotic concert.
Rehearsals will take place starting Monday, June 13, with subsequent rehearsals planned for Monday, June 20; Monday, June 27, and another date to be decided. The first three rehearsals will be at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
Individuals who play band, keyboard or stringed instruments at a high school level of proficiency are invited to join. Also welcomed are those with speaking, singing, dance, gymnastic or other performing talents.
The group will present a free-admission concert on Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Contact concert manager Carla Post at 402-916-9118 for more information.
Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers is an all-volunteer performing arts group dedicated to providing free patriotic concerts to the Northeast Nebraska community.