Center for Rural Affairs to offer seminars in area
Special to the Daily News
The Center for Rural Affairs will conduct a variety of events in area communities, including:
— South Sioux City — Financial Business Education in Spanish will be on Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Northeast Community College, 1001 College Way. This course will teach participants how to structure finances to better run a business. Topics will cover cash flow management and tax planning and filing, as well as how a credit report could affect a business. Space is limited.
— Pierce — Basic QuickBooks will be on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lied Pierce Public Library Conference Room, 207 W. Court St. Participants will learn how QuickBooks accounting software can be helpful in running a business smoothly. Becoming familiar with QuickBooks also may help business owners get prepared to file small-business taxes.
— An intermediate course on QuickBooks will be Wednesday, July 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lied Pierce Public Library, Conference Room, 207 W. Court St. During this workshop, entrepreneurs can learn how to grow their business by taking their QuickBooks knowledge to the next level. Attendees also will learn how to better track debit and credit card transactions, withdrawals, deposits and more.
For more information on the South Sioux City or Pierce seminars, contact Jessica Campos at 402.870.1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.
— West Point and online — The Cycle of a Chicken Operation in Spanish will take place on Thursday, June 15; Saturday, June 17; Saturday, June 24; Thursday, July 6; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 23; Saturday, Aug. 5 and 12; Saturday, Sept. 9; Thursday, Sept. 14; Saturday, Sept. 23; Saturday, Oct. 7 and 14; and Thursday, Nov. 2, 9 and 16.
Online sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m.; in-person sessions will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brunsing Farms, 1078 Highway 32, West Point.
Latino farmers interested in starting their own chicken operation are invited to this multi-session event. Attendees will learn how to get started and what resources are available. For more information, contact Lucia Schulz at 402-380-7006 or lucias@cfra.org.
Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.
Mobile office hours
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours at various area locations.
During mobile office hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Upcoming area mobile office hours will be: Thursday, June 8 — Schuyler City Hall, 1103 B. St., Schuyler, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 15 — Mid Plains Community College, Valentine Community Campus, 715 E. Highway 20, Valentine, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Friday, June 16 — Keya Paha County Courthouse, 310 Courthouse Drive, Springview, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Rock County Courthouse, 400 S. State St., Bassett, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.