Regional notes for June 30

Fundraiser planned
NORFOLK — On Saturday, July 1, Disabled American Veterans officers and members will be handing out forget-me-nots. Members also will be waving DAV T-shirts and hats.
Anyone who misses the DAV on Saturday may still mail donations to Ron Haselhorst, DAV Chapter 8, 604 S. 14th St., Norfolk NE 68701.
The DAV sponsors the vehicle that transports veterans to and from medical appointments. New volunteers are always needed to drive the DAV vehicle.
Event changed
NELIGH — As part of the Neigh-Oakdale FFA events on Tuesday, July 4, it will not longer be a grease the pig contest. It is now egg darts and will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the grandstands in Riverside Park.
Auxiliary won’t meet
WINSIDE — Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary, Winside, will not meet on Saturday, July 1, because of the coming July 4 holiday.
Join the Winside American Legion Family at 7:30 a.m. in Hoskins on Tuesday, July 4, and join in the fun in the Hoskins July 4 parade. The group needs flag bearers, color guard members and members to sit at the memorial poppy table by the Community Center.
The next auxiliary meeting will be Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10:15 a.m. at the Winside Legion Post. Other plans include the annual Winside American Legion Family picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10, with residents of the Norfolk Veterans Home being guests.
Library, offices closed
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The city administration offices also will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. Regular hours resume on Wednesday, July 5.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. The commissioners’ meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 5.
Office closed
NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District offices, 111 S First St., will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours will resume Wednesday, July 5.