Open house
Providence Medical Center in Wayne will host an open house from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
The event will offer guided tours by staff members of the new radiology and outpatient clinic.
Those attending are asked to park in the main lot south of the building and to follow the signs to the temporary entrance east of the new addition.
Mobile office
Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming mobile offices in Albion. At a mobile office, 3rd District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.
A staff member will be at the Albion City Hall, 420 W. Market St., in Albion from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
Interns, young people sought
NORFOLK — Calling all Norfolk area interns or recent hires. Join others for a social happy hour and mixer event on Thursday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn about all the happenings in Norfolk, connect with other new faces and enjoy free drinks and appetizers. Attendees also will receive Norfolk swag and be able to enjoy a rooftop view of the city at Midwest Bank's new location.
Register at https://norfolksummerinternmixer.splashthat.com/ to attend.
Jungle try-outs
ALBION — Registration for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Jungle Book” with auditions for children will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion. All children who completed kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to participate. Auditions will begin at noon following the registration.
Performances will be on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the gym. Anyone with questions may contact the Albion Arts Council at 402-395-2633.