Johnson Park closing
Beginning next week, Johnson Park will be closed for the reconstruction project, according to a press release from the city of Norfolk.
During the closing of the park, city staff will remove the shelter, picnic tables, poles and playground features. This project is anticipated to last until the spring of 2024.
Residents may use other parks in the area, such as Warren Cook Park, Winter Park and North Fourth Street Park.
The city expressed its appreciation for the patience and cooperation of residents. Any questions should be directed to the parks and recreation office at 402-844-2250.
Transportation grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $2.2 billion in grants to state, tribal and local governments under a grant program that was expanded under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.
The grants include $4 million for work in Nebraska. The Omaha Tribe will receive $2.06 million to complete planning and final design for 15 spots in rural areas of Thurston County.
The work involves rebuilding and repairing failing pavement and gravel roads.
The City of Omaha will receive $2 million to complete a planning study for safety improvements along Ames Avenue, from 72nd Street to Florence Boulevard.
The goal is to eliminate traffic-related injuries and fatalities along the stretch. The estimated total cost of the project is $2.5 million.