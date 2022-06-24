WIC clinic planned in Neligh

NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will conduct the Neligh WIC clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

The group’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years.

Its immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

Garage giveaway

First Baptist Church Mission and Outreach team will be having a free garage giveaway on Saturday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m. This is open to the public. No drop-offs accepted. There will be a variety of clothing, office products, decorations, household goods and even some furniture. Please only take what is needed for you and your family. The address is 404 W. Benjamin Ave. Doors will not open until 1 p.m. 

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans group will meet Monday, June 27, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk. Those with questions are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. meeting.

Tags

In other news

Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it would restrict the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, aligning the country's policy more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives.

Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military extended its grip Thursday on territory in eastern Ukraine, capturing two villages and vying for control of a key highway as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle some frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military officials said.

Highway overlay district now part of city code

Highway overlay district now part of city code

Trying to balance individual landowners’ right to develop their property with little government interference while promoting a uniform and attractive look along city corridors can be tricky.