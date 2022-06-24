WIC clinic planned in Neligh
NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will conduct the Neligh WIC clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.
The group’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years.
Its immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
Garage giveaway
First Baptist Church Mission and Outreach team will be having a free garage giveaway on Saturday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m. This is open to the public. No drop-offs accepted. There will be a variety of clothing, office products, decorations, household goods and even some furniture. Please only take what is needed for you and your family. The address is 404 W. Benjamin Ave. Doors will not open until 1 p.m.
DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans group will meet Monday, June 27, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk. Those with questions are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. meeting.