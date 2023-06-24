Gas work planned
WAYNE — Beginning soon, Black Hills Energy is performing an upgrade as part of a phased construction project that consists of replacing bare steel pipes with high-density polyethylene, which is more resistant to corrosion and is adaptable to the changing needs of the Wayne community.
For the next several months, company officials said they expect to complete periodic construction in the Wayne area.
InfaSource will assist Black Hills Energy with this project. All contractors will carry Black Hills Energy identification and are trained to meet high-quality and service standards.
Besides potential construction work in the area, service might be interrupted for a minimal amount of time, typically four hours or less. Should work on a meter need to be performed during construction, Black Hills Energy or a contractor will contact customers to schedule an appointment.
Upgrades are scheduled to begin on Monday, June 26, and the project should be completed by late October.
For additional information, visit blackhillsenergy.com/WayneNE.
Police division gives reminders about fireworks use
The Norfolk Police Division offered reminders to residents related to the use of fireworks through the Independence Day holiday.
Fireworks may be used from Monday, June 25, through Monday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to midnight, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. Anybody violating the dates and times may receive a citation.
“Remember that fireworks can only be used on private property,” Reiman said. “Fireworks cannot be thrown from or at a motor vehicle. Fireworks cannot be used on any street, highway or sidewalk.”
Reiman added that fireworks must not be used near people or buildings, and that debris and trash from fireworks need to be cleaned up. Failure to abide by these laws could result in authorities having to make an arrest or issue a citation, he said.