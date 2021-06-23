Angels in Adoption
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has opened nominations for the 2021 Angels in Adoption Award for Nebraska’s Third District.
Angels in Adoption, a project of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, provides members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their districts for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of homes.
“Many organizations, families and individuals across the Third District deserve recognition for their commitment to providing a safe home to children in need,” said Rep. Smith. “The purpose of the Angels in Adoption Award is to highlight those serving our community and the love they provide to youth in need of adoption and foster care. I look forward to reviewing the nominations.”
To make a nomination, visit AdrianSmith.house.gov/AngelsinAdoption. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 9. For more information on Angels in Adoption, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
All-school reunion planned at Norfolk Catholic
Alumni of Norfolk Catholic School and its predecessors are invited to its all-school alumni reunion set for Friday, July, 23, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2301 Madison Ave., in Norfolk.
This year’s reunion will honor classes ending in 0, 1, 5 and 6, accounting for last year’s reunion being canceled.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with opening prayer and dinner at 6:30 p.m. and recognition of honored classes at 7:30 p.m.
RSVPs are required at the advancement office on or before Friday, July 9, and may be made by calling 402-371-2621 or emailing nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.
A cash bar will be available, and the meal cost is a free-will donation.