Angels in Adoption

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has opened nominations for the 2021 Angels in Adoption Award for Nebraska’s Third District.

Angels in Adoption, a project of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, provides members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their districts for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of homes.

“Many organizations, families and individuals across the Third District deserve recognition for their commitment to providing a safe home to children in need,” said Rep. Smith. “The purpose of the Angels in Adoption Award is to highlight those serving our community and the love they provide to youth in need of adoption and foster care. I look forward to reviewing the nominations.”

To make a nomination, visit AdrianSmith.house.gov/AngelsinAdoption. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 9. For more information on Angels in Adoption, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

All-school reunion planned at Norfolk Catholic

Alumni of Norfolk Catholic School and its predecessors are invited to its all-school alumni reunion set for Friday, July, 23, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2301 Madison Ave., in Norfolk.

This year’s reunion will honor classes ending in 0, 1, 5 and 6, accounting for last year’s reunion being canceled.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with opening prayer and dinner at 6:30 p.m. and recognition of honored classes at 7:30 p.m.

RSVPs are required at the advancement office on or before Friday, July 9, and may be made by calling 402-371-2621 or emailing nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.

A cash bar will be available, and the meal cost is a free-will donation.

Tags

In other news

Crop report for June 14-20

Crop report for June 14-20

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 33% short, 57% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 34% short…

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to s…