Emergency planning committee to host ‘Hazmat Night Out’
Area residents may register for free for the Elkhorn Valley Local Emergency Planning Committee’s “Hazmat Night Out” on Wednesday, June 28, in Pilger.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pilger Fire Department and Pilger Farmers Cooperative, located at 210 N. Main St.
Hazmat Night Out will include an open house at the fire department, a demonstration by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, a tour of the farmers cooperation and food supplied by the cooperation.
Registration for the event is free, but those wishing to attend must register, which they may do by visiting https://bit.ly/44Z0iNd.
Part of path closed
NORFOLK — Big Bang Boom Inc. wants to remind all walkers that a portion of the Skyview Lake path will be closed from Wednesday, June 28, at noon until sometime in the afternoon of Sunday, July 2.
The closing will be from straight north of Williams Street on the west end of the lake to the curve on the south east end of the lake. Big Bang Boom officials said they apologize for any inconvenience.
It is necessary to prepare for the upcoming fireworks display. There will be signs marking the closed sites and the fenced-off area. All foot traffic must stay outside of this marked area. Violators may be ticketed.
Maple Avenue from 18th Street into and along the roadway of the park will have no-parking signs posted. This is to allow emergency vehicles to enter and exit the park safely. As a reminder, city ordinance prohibits the use of alcohol and individual fireworks while in city parks.