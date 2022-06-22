VFW auxiliary meeting

The auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met on June 14. The charter was draped for one member, and president Robin Sanderson was presented with a gift for all her hard work for the past year. Four members went to the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Kearney. Members were urged to remember to fly their American flags every day if possible.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 12, at 5 p.m.

Creighton blood drive planned

Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.

The Creighton community blood drive is scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 1503 Main St. Appointments are required and may be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

Annual Detachment Convention to be held

Nebraska Detachment American Legion Family (American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders & Sons of the American Legion) are holding their annual Detachment Convention in Columbus on June 24-26 at the Ramada Inn. This includes a Flying Flags for Heroes event on Saturday at the close of the day's business meetings. Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander is Chris Casey. 

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already g…

Mountain hiker dies after rescue in snow, 80 mph wind gusts

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A hiker who was suffering from severe hypothermia on a New Hampshire trail near Mt. Washington died at a hospital hours after rescuers faced driving rain, blowing snow, and winds gusting to over 80 mph to reach him, conservation officers said.

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Hundreds of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some…

Crop report for week ending June 19

Crop report for week ending June 19

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 30% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 30% shor…