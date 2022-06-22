VFW auxiliary meeting
The auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met on June 14. The charter was draped for one member, and president Robin Sanderson was presented with a gift for all her hard work for the past year. Four members went to the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Kearney. Members were urged to remember to fly their American flags every day if possible.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 12, at 5 p.m.
Creighton blood drive planned
Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.
The Creighton community blood drive is scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 1503 Main St. Appointments are required and may be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Annual Detachment Convention to be held
Nebraska Detachment American Legion Family (American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders & Sons of the American Legion) are holding their annual Detachment Convention in Columbus on June 24-26 at the Ramada Inn. This includes a Flying Flags for Heroes event on Saturday at the close of the day's business meetings. Sons of the American Legion Detachment Commander is Chris Casey.