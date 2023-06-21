Missing classmates
The Norfolk High School Class of 1983’s 40th reunion is approaching. The class has not been able to reach the following classmates: Kathy (Boettger) Sandoval, Steve Brown, Tim Camp, Kenneth Hamilton and Mike McCardle.
Those who have information in helping to locate them are asked to contact Mick at 402-841-8690.
Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to Norfolk VFW 1644 met on June 13. The charter was draped for two members. Food will be served after the Fourth of July parade at the VFW Post Home on Tuesday, July 4. Leann presented president Robin a gift from the officers and chairman for all her work for the past years. The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 11, at 5 p.m.
Award given
Nicole Sedlacek, Nebraska Public Power District economic development manager, has been awarded the Rocky Mountain Electrical League (RMEL) Emerging Leader Award.
The award recognizes high-potential individuals who have five to 10 years of electricity utility experience and are known for their significant contributions to their organizations, and who also possess qualities that align with future leadership skills and success.
"Nicole has excelled as one of Nebraska’s premier economic development leaders in many ways. This includes being an active member on the Northeast Nebraska Revolving Loan Fund Committee since 2012 when she was the executive director of Holt County Economic Development," said Jeff Christensen, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District loan specialist.
“I am honored to receive this award, and I’m grateful for the leadership at NPPD who nominated me and continue to provide challenging opportunities and leadership to help grow and expand my utility knowledge,” Sedlacek said.