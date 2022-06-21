Banquet plans
PILGER — The 2022 Pilger High School alumni banquet will be at the Cooper Family Community Center here on Friday, July 22, with social hour at 5 p.m. and the meal served at 7 p.m.
In addition to those graduating from Pilger, younger students who attended classes at the Pilger elementary and middle schools also are invited, along with former teachers and other interested guests. This year will mark the first time for this “Cardinal Migration.”
Tickets will be on sale from Monday, June 27, to Friday, July 8, from selected businesses. They also may be purchased by writing Pilger High School Alumni Association at P.O, Box 1007, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Photos of honored year classes as well as the undefeated 1962 football team will be taken at 6 p.m. Recognized classes will include those with the graduation years 1967, 1962, 1957, 1952, 1947 and 1942.
Grant given to Stuart
O’NEILL — Stuart Rural Fire Protection District 8 received a $2,000 grant to purchase new personal protection equipment (PPE). The grant was provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s “Working Here Fund.”
The funds will be used to purchase five news sets of PPE to replace outdated equipment. The new equipment will help to ensure the safety of first-responders.
“One of the main goals in our department has always been to the safety of our department members,” said Dan Malone, fire chief. “Having this equipment will help with that.”