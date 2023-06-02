Storywalk ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting celebration will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, for the new library storywalk at Warren Cook Park in Norfolk.
The storywalk is an outdoor reading experience where visitors can travel along the walking trail and stop at its stations to read a page of a children's book, finishing the entire story by the time they complete the trail. It's designed to promote literacy and outdoor family recreation.
The panels will be swapped out every so often so families can visit the park and read a new story. The project was made possible due to remaining funds from the half-cent sales tax increase for the library expansion that ended in March 2018.
Summer camp
The Norfolk Parks and Recreation team is putting all summer activities together for one camp that will include a variety of activities.
Children will enjoy obstacle dodgeball, Super Soaker wars, gaga ball, arts and crafts, cooking and more during the week of camp. Most of the activities in the spring and summer catalog will be on display during the camp.
Summer camp is set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the following weeks for the corresponding age groups: 5- and 6-year-olds — June 19 through June 22; 7- and 8-year-olds — June 26 through June 29; 9- and 10-year-olds — July 10 through July 13; and 11- through 13-year-olds — July 17 through July 20.
Parents may drop the children off at the soccer field at Veterans Memorial Field at 11:30 a.m. and then pick them up at 4 p.m. Lunch will be included. All activities will be at the soccer field or AquaVenture.
There is a registration fee. Refunds are available if needed.