Courthouse to be closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth Day.
Get quilts ready
TILDEN — Is your quilt ready to be entered into the 19th annual “Pieces of the Good Life” quilt show?
This year’s show will be in the Lied Auditorium at the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library during the Tilden Prairie Days celebration on Friday through Sunday, July 29–31.
On Friday, July 30, Betz Quintz of Betz Little Shoppe in Newman Grove will hold ruler demonstration sessions in the library meeting room at 2 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. On Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m., while quilts are being removed from the exhibit, Betz will be presenting a trunk show in the library by the fireplace.
The quilt committee wants to see entries from a variety of age groups, communities and all walks of life. Whether it’s one you create yourself, a family heirloom you cherish or a cozy quilt you curl up with, share your love of quilting with others at this year’s quilt show. Entry forms may be obtained at the library, 202 S. Center St, or printable through the library website at www.tildenlibrary.org under the programs tab.
The quilt committee will be accepting all quilt entries on Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. For additional information on entering a quilt or quilted item, contact Mary Rautenberg at 402-368-2231.