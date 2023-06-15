Construction update

NORFOLK — The public is invited to a project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction on Wednesday, June 21, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday, June 18, for Father’s Day. Regular hours resume on Monday.

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles rained down in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than two dozen in a warehouse and an apartment building, regional officials said Tuesday.

North Central conducts tobacco compliance checks

O’NEILL — The Area Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and North Central District Health Department sponsored tobacco compliance checks in Antelope, Holt, Boyd, Pierce and Knox counties through a Region 4 block grant.