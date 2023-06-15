Construction update
NORFOLK — The public is invited to a project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction on Wednesday, June 21, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Closed for holiday
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday, June 18, for Father’s Day. Regular hours resume on Monday.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth.