Alumni banquet
PILGER — The Pilger High School alumni banquet will be Friday, July 16, at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. Social hour and registration will begin at 5 p.m. with the meal served at 7 p.m. Class photos will be taken at 6 p.m.
Tickets are being sold at several area banks in Pilger, Wisner and Norfolk. They must be purchased by Friday, July 2; no tickets will be sold at the door. They also may be purchased by contacting the Pilger High Alumni Association at Box 1007, Norfolk, NE 68702-1007.
Recognized classes this year are graduation years 1940 and 1941, 1945 and 1946, 1950 and 1951, 1955 and 1956, 1960 and 1961, 1965 and 1966.
For more information, contact LaRayne Topp at 402-529-6310.
Field day set
On Thursday, July 29, a field day and tour will be on a pasture in the middle of the historic CCC Ranch in the Warrick & Sons pasture. Go 8 miles north of Meadow Grove, 1 mile east, 1 mile north. then continue one-fourth of a mile north to the gate, from where the field day will start.
The day will start at 9:30 a.m. and should be over by noon. On hand for the tour will be Robert Warrick, president of Warrick & Sons, owner of the pasture; Miles Anderson, resource specialist with NRCS (Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA); and Kyle Schumacher, specialist with the Northern Prairies Land Trust, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. They will be there to describe the history and the grazing management of the pasture and to answer any questions.