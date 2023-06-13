Staff to be coming
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts announced his constituent casework staff would be hosting mobile office hours around the state. At these events, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
On Thursday, June 15, Ricketts’ staff will be in Cherry County at Mid Plains Community College on the Valentine campus. Hours will be 1:30 to 3 p.m.
On Friday, June 16, staff will be in Keya Paha County at the Keya Paha County Courthouse commissioners room, 310 Courthouse Drive. Hours will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Also on June 16, staff will be at the Rock County Courthouse, Bassett, 400 S. State St., in the third-floor jury room from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Catering not sold
Brice Arens, doing business as First Party Rental, had his request for a conditional use permit approved by the Madison County Board of Commissioners last week, with plans to locate First Party Rental south of Norfolk on agriculturally zoned land that he owns.
The owners of the other part of the business, First Choice Catering, did not sell that portion of the business. It is continuing to operate in the same location as it has in Norfolk with the same owners. Some people believed the catering was sold as well.
Flag Day lessons
Wreaths Across America is offering new Flag Day lesson plans to its TEACH Program, which provides free access to curriculum and educational resources for all.
Flag Day will be celebrated Wednesday, June 14, and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.
The new lesson plans, which have been designed for all grade levels and learning abilities, have an objective for civic ideals and practices.
The Wreaths Across America TEACH Program helps serve professional and amateur educators by acting as a conduit to share established curriculum materials from like-minded partner organizations.
To learn more or download lesson plans, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
Support group
The caregivers support group will be on Friday, June 23, at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Senior Citizen Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave. A listing in the calendar of events in last week’s paper had an incorrect date.
For more information, call 402-371-8299.