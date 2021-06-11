Flag Day ceremony
The community is invited to attend the American Legion Flag Day ceremony on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion parking lot, 105 E. Norfolk Ave. (just west of Dollar General).
U.S. Navy Chaplain, the Rev. Michael Moreno, will be the guest speaker with an inspiring message. Following a brief program, a flag retirement ceremony will take place. Those who have a worn or tattered flag are encouraged to bring the flag so it can be properly retired from service.
Vaccines offered
NORFOLK — Midtown Health Center, 302 Phillip Ave., is offering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. People need to be 18 and older.
DAV transportation
The Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 8, program that transports veterans to the Omaha VA is running. To set up a ride, or for more information, call 402-379-0336 to reach the answering service. The phones were out of service for a few weeks because of the death of Cliff Harris, the previous phone operator. This transportation service is free to all veterans wanting transport to the Omaha VA and back to Norfolk.
For questions regarding the service, call Ron Haselhorst at 402-649-0123.