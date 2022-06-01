Veterans coffee scheduled

Coffee will be served for veterans from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.

In other news

Madison County 4-H workshops begin

Summer fun for Madison County 4-H kicked off last week with two workshops at the Nebraska Extension in Madison County. The beginning cake decorating class had so much interest that two sessions were given back-to-back. Cara Hoehne and Terry Boecker taught how to make frosting, smoothly frost…

Crop report for week ending May 29

For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 59% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% very short, 37% short, 46% ade…