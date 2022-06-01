Veterans coffee scheduled
Coffee will be served for veterans from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.
Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
Summer fun for Madison County 4-H kicked off last week with two workshops at the Nebraska Extension in Madison County. The beginning cake decorating class had so much interest that two sessions were given back-to-back. Cara Hoehne and Terry Boecker taught how to make frosting, smoothly frost…
Law enforcement across much of the state was busy over Memorial Day weekend, including in Stanton County.
WAYNE — The Nebraska Republican Party State Convention is set for Saturday, July 9, at the Younes Convention & Conference Center in Kearney.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 59% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% very short, 37% short, 46% ade…
LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee, an excited grin on her face as she gazed at the crowds below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to preside over an important hearing for John Hinck…
An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shor…
Batten down the hatches for another nasty hurricane season.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany pledged to send Ukraine some of the most advanced …
