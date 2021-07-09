Legion auxiliary
NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary met on June 14 at the Post 16 Home in Norfolk.
The burning of the flags was held before the meeting in the parking lot. The draping of the charter for the deceased members also was held. Those honored included Lois Hansen, Vicki Heelan, Donna Rasmussen and Dixie Wiedeman.
A U.S. flag was donated to Norfolk Senior Center. Donations received at the cemeteries on Memorial Day will be used to purchase more flags.
The next meeting will be Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Post 16 Home, 105 E. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. Girls Staters will be invited to attend and share their experience.
VFW Auxiliary
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on June 8.
Past president Marge Miller presented president Robin Sanderson with her past president’s pen and gifts.
Drive and Donate at Perkins, 1229 W. Omaha Ave., will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, July 14, at 5 p.m.