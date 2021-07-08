Server training
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be holding free responsible beverage server training. All owners, managers, sellers or servers of alcoholic beverages are encouraged to attend. The training will be at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department office in Norfolk, 314 N. Fifth St. The training helps businesses protect themselves, their customers and the community by teaching participants to identify underage drinkers, recognize the signs of intoxication and teach methods for how to prevent, intervene and diffuse problem situations, as well as how to handle refusal situations with greater confidence. Businesses that participate may qualify for a discount on their liability insurance.
To register, contact Nikki at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at 402-529-2233. Each session will be capped at 20 participants. On-premise training will be Monday, July 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. Off-premise training for stores that sell alcohol but do not serve it on site will be Wednesday, July 28, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.