Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be holding free responsible beverage server training. All owners, managers, sellers or servers of alcoholic beverages are encouraged to attend. The training will be at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department office in Norfolk, 314 N. Fifth St. The training helps businesses protect themselves, their customers and the community by teaching participants to identify underage drinkers, recognize the signs of intoxication and teach methods for how to prevent, intervene and diffuse problem situations, as well as how to handle refusal situations with greater confidence. Businesses that participate may qualify for a discount on their liability insurance.

To register, contact Nikki at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at 402-529-2233. Each session will be capped at 20 participants. On-premise training will be Monday, July 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. Off-premise training for stores that sell alcohol but do not serve it on site will be Wednesday, July 28, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Health department will need to replace lost funds

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners learned more about the history of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and its activities on Wednesday, as well as a need to replace a funding source in the future

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru

AREQUIPA, Peru (AP) — On the last day of Javier Vilca’s life, his wife stood outside a hospital window with a teddy bear, red balloons and a box of chocolates to celebrate his birthday, and held up a giant, hand-scrawled sign that read: “Don’t give up. You’re the best man in the world.”

Siren maintenance scheduled

The City of Norfolk is conducting maintenance on its outdoor warning sirens on Thursday. Residents may hear the sirens sounding intermittently throughout the day. Any questions may be directed to Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050 or brisor@norfolkne.gov.