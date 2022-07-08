Open house planned to highlight city projects

A public open house is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Norfolk City Council chambers.

The open house will feature information on proposed city projects, including street repairs, the Norfolk police facility expansion, master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements and a new indoor aquatic center at Winter Park.

Representatives from the city and Davis Design — the consultants for the parks improvements — will be in attendance, the city said in a press release. Local residents are invited to provide feedback on these projects. There will be no formal presentation, and the public may come and go at anytime.

VFW coffee

All veterans are invited to the Norfolk VFW for free coffee on the second Tuesday of the month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A free-will donation is optional. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, July 12, at the Norfolk VFW, which is located at 316 W. Braasch Ave.

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Residents given more time for sidewalk repairs

Saying that 30 days isn't enough time for Norfolk residents to repair their sidewalks, city engineer Steven Rames proposed amending the city code to allow 180 days instead of 30 for a property owner to construct or repair a sidewalk after being told by the city to do so.