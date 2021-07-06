Duplicate bridge
Norfolk Duplicate Bridge will meet at noon on Wednesday, July 7, at the Norfolk Country Club, 1700 N. Riverside Blvd. Call 402-371-9576 for more details.
Parkinson’s support
The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 1100 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. The topic this month is managing joint and back pain with progressive conditions with Lee Hahn from ATI Physical Therapy. For more information, contact Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 10.