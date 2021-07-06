Duplicate bridge

Norfolk Duplicate Bridge will meet at noon on Wednesday, July 7, at the Norfolk Country Club, 1700 N. Riverside Blvd. Call 402-371-9576 for more details.

Parkinson’s support

The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 1100 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. The topic this month is managing joint and back pain with progressive conditions with Lee Hahn from ATI Physical Therapy. For more information, contact Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 10.

New US rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

OMAHA (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan m…

Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride’s seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.