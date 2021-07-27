VWF auxiliary

The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on July 14. The charter was draped for three members.

Dine and Donate at Perkins Restaurant will be the second Thursday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, which is at 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. The VFW National Convention will begin in Kansas City on Friday, July 30.

The next meeting will be at the VFW Post 1644 home at 316 Braasch Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.

No meeting

The Disabled American Veterans will not be having a meeting Wednesday, July 28. The next meeting will be in August. For more information, call 402-649-0123.

Alzheimer’s walk

NORFOLK — Learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s by attending a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smokin’ Stan’s BBQ, 114 Madison Ave. Food and drinks will be served. RSVP to Carrie Dell at cmdell@alz.org if attending.

In other news

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House were locked in intense negotiations Tuesday to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority.

‘Kindness Rocks’

The “Kindness Rocks” are back, including at Skyview Lake. If you've noticed painted rocks with encouraging messages around Norfolk, this is part of the group.

Steps to stay cool during expected heat advisory

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday, July 27, unil 9 p.m. Wednesday. Daytime heat index values expected to reach up to 110 degrees for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.