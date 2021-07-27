VWF auxiliary
The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on July 14. The charter was draped for three members.
Dine and Donate at Perkins Restaurant will be the second Thursday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, which is at 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. The VFW National Convention will begin in Kansas City on Friday, July 30.
The next meeting will be at the VFW Post 1644 home at 316 Braasch Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.
No meeting
The Disabled American Veterans will not be having a meeting Wednesday, July 28. The next meeting will be in August. For more information, call 402-649-0123.
Alzheimer’s walk
NORFOLK — Learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s by attending a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smokin’ Stan’s BBQ, 114 Madison Ave. Food and drinks will be served. RSVP to Carrie Dell at cmdell@alz.org if attending.