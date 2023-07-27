Valli Hi Road closure
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, Valli Hi Road in Norfolk will be closed at the intersection of Benjamin Avenue for concrete repairs.
The road closing should last until Thursday, Aug. 10, weather permitting, but Benjamin Avenue will remain open, according to a press release sent by the city.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the street division at 402-844-2180.
NNEDD meeting planned
SIOUX CITY — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and the Siouxland Metropolitan Planning Council will conduct its digital equity plan regional planning committee meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, 1122 Pierce St., in Sioux City and via Zoom.
The agenda includes a final needs assessment and gap analysis discussion; draft strategies recommendation; draft plan; and discussion about the state digital equity planning workshop set for Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Kearney.
Visit https://nenedd.org/ for information on how to connect through Zoom.
Professional health care board members sought
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — in partnership with the state board of health — is seeking members for 14 professional health care boards in Nebraska.
Professional board responsibilities include granting licenses to health care providers and reviewing proposed regulations. The full term of service is five years. Most terms will end Nov. 30, 2028.
Several vacancies also are available for partial terms and public memberships.
Health care boards seeking applicants are:
— Board of alcohol and drug counseling, alcohol or drug counselor, mental health.
— Board of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology and body art, cosmetologist, electrologist.
— Board of hearing instruments specialists, hearing instrument specialist, audiologist, public.
— Board of medical nutrition therapy, physician.
— Board of medical radiography, limited medical radiologist; board of medicine and surgery, osteopathic physician, medical school faculty.
— Board of mental health practice, certified marriage and family therapist, professional counselor, public.
— Board of nursing, practical nurse, nursing service administrator, public.
— Board of nursing home administration, physician, registered nurse, public.
— Board of occupational therapy, occupational therapist or occupational therapy assistant.
— Board of podiatry, public.
— Board of pharmacy, hospital pharmacist.
— Board of psychology, psychologist.
— Board of registered environmental health specialists, REHS.
Visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/Pages/Board-Requirements-and-Vacancies.aspx to learn the requirements for each position. Applications must be received by Thursday, Aug. 10. Questions about the application or requests for additional information should be addressed to Monica Gissler at Monica.Gissler@nebraska.gov.
Power outage
Equipment failure at a substation near Belden resulted in a widespread power outage on Wednesday evening.
Grant Otten, media relations specialist for Nebraska Public Power District, said the outage began around 9:05 p.m. and affected NPPD wholesale customers in Northeast Nebraska, primarily in Cedar and Knox counties, including those served by Northeast Public Power District, City of Randolph and City of Laurel substations.
“Basically, equipment failed and they had to replace equipment and make repairs to bring those customers back online,” Otten said.
Power began being restored by 10:04 p.m. and was completely restored by 2:07 a.m., Otten said.