Annual meeting set
NORFOLK — The official annual meeting of the Great American Comedy Festival is set for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at 306 S. 13th St. Financial reports and election of board members and officers will take place.
Individuals interested in volunteering to help with the festival or those may be interested in serving on the planning committee or board of directors are encouraged to contact Lisa Wattier, festival executive director, at 402-992-1538. The annual meeting will serve as the starting point for planning for festival activities in 2022.
Event planner sought
NORFOLK — The Downtown Norfolk Association is seeking an event planner for the annual River Point Christmas Festival, which is scheduled for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23.
Tasks are varied, such as working with the association’s marketing committee in planning the event and lining up volunteers and coordinating events with downtown businesses. The hours and number of days needed to complete all tasks are not defined.
More information is available by emailing info@theriverpoint.com.