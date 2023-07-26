Congress internship available
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood announced this week that he’s seeking candidates for the fall internship program in his Washington, D.C., office.
Interns will have the opportunity to work alongside each team with the office’s full-time congressional staff. The internship curriculum is meant to provide interns with an understanding of how a congressional office administers constituent services, communications, operations, legislative and committee work.
Interns also are encouraged to attend multiple congressional hearings, policy briefings, guest speakers, exhibits and networking events on Capitol Hill.
“This program provides students with a way to get firsthand experience in our nation’s capital and an up-front view of how public policy is shaped,” Flood said.
The deadline to apply for the fall internship is Friday, Aug. 11. Applicants will be notified if they are selected on Friday, Aug. 18, and the internship will run from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 14.
Students and recent graduates with ties to Nebraska’s first congressional district will receive first consideration. For more information, visit https://flood.house.gov/services/internships.
Belden's swimming pool celebrates 100 years
The Belden swimming pool is celebrating its 100th birthday with a weekend bash on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6. The fundraising event will include free swimming both days, music in the park, a cornhole tournament, car and tractor show, a beer garden and more. Visit the Facebook page, Belden swimming pool Nebraska, for more information.
Rural hospital grants
Several area health care facilities will benefit from the more than $8 million in emergency rural health care grants awarded recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the state.
State director Kate Bolz said these grants would help 17 rural health care organizations expand critical services. This announcement is part of a national initiative assisting more than 172 health care providers nationwide.
Bolz said the grants are helping strengthen rural America’s health care infrastructure to build for the future. For example, Pender Community Hospital used funds to increase telehealth capabilities and connect with clinics in Bancroft, Beemer, Emerson and Pender.
Area hospitals awarded funds include Brown County Hospital, the City of Scribner, Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Niobrara Valley Hospital Corp. and Osmond General Hospital.