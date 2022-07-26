Oakdale outage planned Thursday
OAKDALE — Nebraska Public Power District customers will be without power for a couple of hours on Thursday, July 28.
Grant Otten, NPPD media specialist, said the planned outage for the village would be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The outage is necessary to repair damage caused by storms.
“We worked with the village to get the time and date of the outage set and today we began contacting customers who would be impacted by the planned outage,” Otten said Monday.
Blood drive
NORFOLK — Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., will be holding a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Register online at redcrossblood.org by 10 a.m. Monday or call the church office at 402-371-9005 to schedule your appointment. Use the east entrance of the church.