DAV meeting canceled
The Monday, July 25, meeting for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has been canceled. Contact Ron Haselhorst at 402-649-0123 for any questions.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Northeast Community College has held the first of two courses this summer that are designed to provide instruction on flying drones. As unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, continue to take to the skies, operators must have a deeper understanding of applicable regulations…
Whether you’re new to Norfolk, a longtime resident or just visiting, the Daily News’ annual All About Norfolk section has just the information you need to know about this city.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in more than eight months in what may be a sign that the labor market is weakening.
LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials were poised Friday to sign deals designed to clear millions of tons of desperately needed grain for export, ending a standoff brought on by the war in Ukraine that threatened food security around the globe.
A new face in statewide politics will be the next state senator representing District 19 following Mike Flood’s election to the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 2022-23 Norfolk Area Concert Association season offers entertainment that should fit everyone’s style.
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses.
