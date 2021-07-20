NHS Class of ’80

The Norfolk High School Class of 1980 will celebrate its 41-year reunion Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25. Those interested should contact the reunion committee at norfolk.classof1980@gmail.com for more details.

Tags

In other news

Signing off on Riverpoint Square

Signing off on Riverpoint Square

Scott McHenry (left), a director with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, presents Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning with a sign and a check in the amount of $29,941.68 for Riverpoint Square.

Largest fire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

Largest fire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The nation’s largest wildfire torched more dry forest in Oregon and forced the evacuation of a wildlife research station Monday as firefighters had to retreat from the flames for the ninth consecutive day due to erratic and dangerous fire behavior.