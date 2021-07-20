NHS Class of ’80
The Norfolk High School Class of 1980 will celebrate its 41-year reunion Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25. Those interested should contact the reunion committee at norfolk.classof1980@gmail.com for more details.
