Speaker at library
The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting the first of six Summer Speaker Series events on Tuesday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m.
The first program, “Desire to be heard: Art, culture, and the human experience,” will be presented by Christopher Krampe, who is the director of fine arts at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha. Krampe explores the significance and importance of art throughout human history and why some things are important, even if they cannot be easily measured or quantified.
The presentation introduces cutting-edge archaeological discoveries and research in the exploration of the human need to be heard. The program is free to attend and open to the public. The library is located at 308 W. Prospect Ave.
Funding for the Summer Speaker Series is provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
Bridge group
The Norfolk Country Club bridge group will meet Wednesday, July 6, at noon for lunch and bridge to follow. The group will play at the country club, which is at 1700 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk.
For more information, call 402-371-9576.
Work session
The Norfolk City Council will conduct a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the city council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.
Levee recertification and a fireworks review will be discussed.
Members of the public are welcomed and encouraged to attend.